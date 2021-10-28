C.O. police agencies take part in nationwide domestic violence sweep, make 5 arrests

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Several Central Oregon law enforcement agencies took part Wednesday in a national domestic violence sweep and reported making five arrests as they attempted to serve 85 warrants.

Members of the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, Deschutes County Parole and Probation, Bend Police Department, Redmond Police Department, and Black Butte Police Department participated in the 2021 national Family Violence Apprehension Detail., sheriff's Sgt. Jayson Janes said.

The five-hour detail focused on serving warrants on subjects with domestic violence related crimes throughout Deschutes County, including the incorporated cities

A total of 22 law enforcement officers paired up in teams to execute the warrants.

The agencies attempted 85 warrants and made five arrests. One subject did not have a domestic violence warrant, but was a domestic violence offender that had a warrant for parole violation.

The collaborative effort, known as the DV Warrant Sweep, helps raise awareness of the problem of family and domestic violence in our communities. There were hundreds of law enforcement agencies throughout the nation participating in this event. The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office coordinates this event for the nation and has made this detail a success, Janes said