Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office warns of new wave of scam calls demanding money to ‘avoid arrest’

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Deschutes County Sheriff's Office received at least five reports Thursday of scam calls from someone claiming to be with the agency and demanding money to avoid getting warrants for their arrest.

"This is part of an ongoing scam," the sheriff's office advised in a Facebook post.

"We would again like to remind everyone that the sheriff's office will NEVER call requesting money," the warning stated.

Anyone who gets such a call is urged to hang up on the caller and notify law enforcement.