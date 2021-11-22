Downtown Bend ATM theft attempt fails; machine, stolen pickup left behind

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – At least three people used a stolen pickup truck to try to steal a downtown Bend bank’s automated teller machine early Sunday morning, but they fled the scene empty-handed before officers arrived, police said Monday.

Police were dispatched around 3:40 a.m. to the Chase Bank on Northwest Franklin Avenue after a witness was awakened by a crashing sound and saw at least three people in a Ford F-250 pickup truck, trying to steal the drive-up ATM, Lt. Juli McConkey said.

The witness saw them run off, leaving the truck at the scene, along with the damaged ATM, which McConkey said had been pulled off its base but was still in the bank parking lot.

Officers arrived about four minutes after the call came in and found no one in the area. The pickup was still running, with a tow strap attached to the ATM, she said.

Police determined the truck had been stolen earlier in the morning from the 100 block of Northwest Florida Avenue. The owner, who was not involved in the theft attempt, recovered the pickup, which was not damaged, the lieutenant said.

The ATM has been secured at the police department.

Anyone with information or video surveillance of the attempted theft was asked to contact Bend police.