Two Portland men charged with murder in death of Bend man

GRESHAM, Ore. (KTVZ) – Two Portland men have been indicted on murder charges in the death of a 34-year-old Bend man whose body was found beside a Gresham road in September.

Cesar Estrada-Nava, 31, and D’sean Maurice Baker, 43, were charged with second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the death of Andrew Thomas Sherrell. The indictment was filed Friday and the pair were booked Monday into the Multnomah County detention Center.

The two men and three other people face charges in the same indictment of first-degree kidnapping and conspiracy to kidnap Sherrell, as well as third-degree assault and a conspiracy for illegal drug dealing of oxycodone.

The Oregonian reported Gresham police were called to a report of a man lying partially in Northeast Portal Way the night of Sept. 24. The cause of death was not disclosed at the time, but the indictment alleges a gun was used.

The two men entered not guilty pleas to the charges on Tuesday and a trial was set for Jan. 24, court records show.