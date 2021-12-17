Gov. Brown appoints 2 ‘remarkable women’ to new Deschutes County judgeships

Lawmakers approved expanding Deschutes Circuit Court Bench to nine earlier this year

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Gov. Kate Brown announced Friday the appointment of two judges to fill new positions on the Deschutes County Circuit Court that were created by the Legislature in House Bill 3011 earlier this year, for a total of nine.

Brown said she will appoint Michelle McIver to the newly created Position 8 and Alycia Herriott to the newly created Position 9. Both appointments are effective immediately. It's been almost 20 years since a new judge has been added for the fast-growing county.

“I am thrilled to appoint these remarkable women to the bench in Deschutes County,” Brown said. “Michelle McIver and Alycia Herriott are compassionate and skilled lawyers who will be able to pull from their years of experience in the courtroom to ensure that our justice system continues to fairly and equitably serve the people of Deschutes County.”

Michelle McIver was raised in Michigan and graduated from Michigan State University with her bachelor’s degree in 1999. After working with AmeriCorps for two years, she obtained her law degree from Lewis & Clark Law School.

After law school, McIver performed pro bono work for Legal Aid Services of Oregon for several years before becoming a public criminal defense attorney at Crabtree & Rahmsdorff Defense Services in 2011.

She now maintains her own law practice in which she provides public criminal defense legal services to individuals in Deschutes County.

McIver has also been involved in the community, including serving on the board of Together For Children and working with partners to bring yoga to Family Drug Court and the Deschutes County Jail.

Alycia Herriott has been a criminal defense attorney at the Gilroy, Napoli, Short Law Group since 2018 and, before that, was a prosecutor for the Deschutes County and Clackamas County District Attorney’s offices.

She also briefly served as a Special Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon from 2015 to 2016.

Herriott grew up in Klamath Falls, and is a graduate of the University of Oregon, where she received her bachelor’s degree, and Willamette University College of Law, where she obtained her law degree in 2008.

In addition to her legal work, Herriott is involved in the community and volunteers with programs such as the New Lawyer Mentor Program and the Deschutes County Emerging Adult Program.