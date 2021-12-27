Suspicious man at nearby clinic prompts brief lockdown at St. Charles Redmond

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Police were called to a report of a suspicious person at a Redmond clinic late Monday afternoon that prompted a brief lockdown at St. Charles Redmond across the street, police said. While no threat was found, police said the man was taken into custody on a warrant.

Officers responded around 4:10 p.m. to the report of a suspicious person at the clinic across from the hospital, Sgt. Tyler Kirk said.

“There was a concern there might be a threat,” Kirk said. “We contacted the person. There was no threat to the campus or the community.”

However, the man was taken into custody an outstanding arrest warrant from another county, he said.

St. Charles spokeswoman Lisa Goodman confirmed the lockdown lasted just "a few minutes."