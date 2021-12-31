Dog shot 4 times, killed on walk near Cline Butte; DCSO seeks tips to find suspect

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Savanna Richardson has gone for walks with her two dogs, Mateo and Maverick, off-leash dozens of times in the area near Cline Butte, without any real trouble. But their New Year’s Eve trip turned tragic when someone fatally shot Mateo, her Siberian husky, four times, then sped away.

“We have been there probably 50 times, and never heard gunshots – ever,” the “devastated” dog owner told NewsChannel 21. “Also come across 8-10 hikers with their dogs most of the time.”

Richardson said Mateo, her red full-blood Siberian husky, often chases jackrabbits, while her husky lab, Maverick, “doesn’t leave far from my side.”

While off-leash dogs can spark criticism, Richardson said it's a good area for such activity, and that “dogs deserve, when trained, to enjoy their element. He (Mateo) was no more than 100 to 150 yards away from me, and he had his training collar on him.”

She said the person who shot him “was hiding behind a tree and shot him when my dog was about 20 yards from him, as I found the shell casings and footprints in the snow that showed he ran up to my dog after he shot him.”

Richardson said the shooter "than ran to his vehicle and sped out of there as he could hear me screaming, 'I hope you didn't just shoot my dog!' I could hear him peeling out while I was running up to my dog! Heartbreaking!"

While Richardson did not see the person or vehicle, she said it likely was an SUV or pickup – “sounded powerful, and his spin marks show pretty good-sized tires.”

“We are so heartbroken,” Richardson said. “Many people use the Cline Butte recreation area, the gravel pit road. They all need to be aware and careful!”

"We will forever miss our sweet boy," she wrote on Facebook, where she also posted a link to a GoFundMe page to help pay for cremation costs.

Deschutes County sheriff’s Sgt. Aaron Harding said they got the call around 9 a.m. and that deputies presently have no suspect or suspect vehicle information.

Anyone with information that could help in the investigation was asked to call the sheriff’s office at 541-693-6911, and reference Case No. 21-72336.