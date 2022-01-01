SE Bend man threatens neighbors with gun, surrenders after CERT call-out

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A southeast Bend man allegedly broke out car windows, entered a neighbor’s vehicle and threatened people with what turned out later to be a replica handgun Saturday afternoon, prompting call-out of the region’s tactical team and road closures until his surrender nearly three hours later.

Police responded shortly after noon to the reported events in the Nottingham Square neighborhood off Southeast 15th Street, Lieutenant Bob Jones said.

Officers learned the 31-year-old man had chased a woman into her house and tried to enter her home while pointing a handgun at her, Jones said. He returned to his own home after being confronted by the woman’s husband, who had armed himself with a gun.

The Central Oregon Emergency Response Team (CERT) was called out to assist, Jones said.

The man eventually came out of his home, was taken into custody without further incident and was taken to St. Charles Bend for an evaluation. A search warrant served later at his home turned up a replica handgun.

Jones said the man faces charges including three counts of unlawful use of a weapon, three counts of menacing, first-degree attempted burglary, second-degree attempted robbery, disorderly conduct, unlawful entry into a motor vehicle and first-degree criminal mischief.