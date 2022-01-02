DCSO seeks SUV driver who rammed, damaged gate while leaving Pine Nursery Park

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies are seeking information from the public to find the driver of an SUV that rammed through and damaged a gate while leaving Pine Nursery Park in northeast Bend on New Year’s night.

Deputies were dispatched shortly after 10 a.m. to the park on NE Purcell Avenue on a report of criminal mischief and hit-and-run with property damage, Lt. Bryan Husband said in a news release Sunday night.

An employee with Bend Patrol Services had been closing the park gates for the night and having the last few vehicles leave out of the north entrance/exit, Husband said.

However, he said, at least two vehicles that had been in the park before closing deliberately left from the west exit, with one ramming the park gate in the process, causing extensive damage to the gate and the vehicle, the lieutenant said.

Parts of the suspect vehicle found at the scene, including parts of the front fender and headlight-fog light assembly, helped deputies identify it as a white 2021-22 Subaru Crosstrek, Husband said. The other vehicle traveling with it was described as a dark blue four-door sedan.

Neither vehicle stopped to self-report the crash, as required by state law, Husband said.

The sheriff’s office asked the community for help in identifying the driver of the SUV. Anyone with information about the incident was encouraged to call the sheriff’s office business line at 541-388-6655 or the county dispatch non-emergency number, 541-693-6911.