Redmond kidnap, attempted murder suspect caught after motel worker comes to woman’s aid

27-year-old fled, arrested that night; accused of domestic violence crimes dating back months

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A woman who told Redmond police Monday a man she’d been dating assaulted and held her against her will was nearly kidnapped by him at an area motel early Tuesday morning, but a motel worker came to her aid and he fled, police said. The suspect was arrested Tuesday night and was charged Wednesday with 18 crimes, including attempted murder.

Redmond police received a report shortly after 9 a.m. Monday of a kidnapping in progress at a home in the 2800 block of Southwest Peridot Avenue, Lt. Jesse Petersen said.

While officers were en route to the call, the woman was able to escape the home, Petersen said. She told police that Bernardino Martinez Jr., 27, a Redmond man she had been dating, had assaulted and strangled her and had been holding her against her will.

Shortly after 2 a.m. Tuesday, as police investigated the alleged abduction, officers responded to a call at an unidentified local motel of an attempted kidnap in progress, which turned out to involve the same alleged suspect and victim, Petersen said.

Martinez found the woman at the front of the motel, assaulted her, stole her cellphone and tried to force her into his car, according to the lieutenant – but “fortunately, a motel employee came to her aid, and Mr. Martinez fled before police arrived.”

About 7 p.m. Tuesday, Martinez was stopped and arrested while riding as a passenger in the back of a vehicle, Petersen said, adding that the Central Oregon Emergency Response Team (CERT) assisted in the arrest.

Martinez was lodged at the Deschutes County Jail in Bend numerous charges, including first-degree kidnap, strangulation, robbery, theft, assault, coercion, menacing and a parole violation, the latter meaning he is being held without bail.

He was arraigned Wednesday afternoon on the district attorney’s office's initial 18-count “information,” including a charge of second-degree attempted murder, in a Dec. 3 allegation, a first-degree rape charge alleged on Jan. 1 and several crimes constituting domestic violence going back as far as last May, as well as unlawful use of a weapon.

In 2016, Martinez pleaded no contest to assault and robbery in a 2015 crime and received a nearly six-year prison term, court records show.

"Redmond Police would like to acknowledge the brave motel employee who came to the victim’s aid, causing Mr. Martinez to flee without the victim," Petersen said in a news release.

"If you or someone you know is experiencing intimate partner violence, sexual assault or intimate partner stalking, Saving Grace can help," the lieutenant said. "Saving Grace’s 24-hour helpline phone number is 541-389-7021."

"When calling their helpline, you can expect to find a safe and trained member of their team who can help connect you to crisis intervention, safety planning, peer counseling, community resources and referrals, access to emergency safe shelter, information about support groups and counseling services, assistance navigating the legal system and an opportunity to meet with an advocate in person," Petersen said.

"RPD would like to thank our community partners for their assistance in this investigation, including the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, Bend Police Department and the tri-county CERT team," he added.