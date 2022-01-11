OSP seeks tips from public to find whoever shot, killed wolf in Wallowa County

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon State Police Fish & Wildlife Division said Tuesday it is seeking the public's assistance in locating the person(s) responsible for fatally shooting a wolf in the Sled Springs Wildlife Management Unit of Wallowa County in northeast Oregon.

On Saturday around 10:30 a.m., a concerned citizen reported to OSP and Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife personnel finding the collared, deceased wolf on Parsnip Creek Road in Wallowa County, about 6 miles southeast of Wallowa, Oregon.

OSP troopers and ODFW personnel responded to the area and located the dead wolf. An initial investigation revealed that the wolf likely died as a result of being shot. The wolf, OR-106, was a 2-year-old collared female, a lone wolf that dispersed from the Chesnimnus Pack.

OSP is urging anyone with information regarding this case to call the Oregon State Police Tip-line at 1-800-452-7888, OSP (677), or email at TIP@state.or.us. Reference case # SP22006179.

Report Wildlife and Habitat Law Violators

The Oregon Hunters Association TIP reward offers preference points or cash rewards for information leading to an arrest or issuance of a citation for the unlawful take/possession or waste of Bighorn Sheep, Rocky Mountain Goat, Moose, Elk, Deer, Antelope, Bear, Cougar, Wolf, Upland Birds, Waterfowl, Furbearers, Game Fish and Shellfish. Cash rewards can also be awarded for turning in people who destroy habitat, illegally obtain licenses/tags, and for the unlawful lending/borrowing of big game tags.

PREFERENCE POINT REWARDS:

5 Points-Mountain Sheep

5 Points-Mountain Goat

5 Points-Moose

5 Points-Wolf

4 Points-Elk

4 Points-Deer

4 Points-Antelope

4 Points-Bear

4 Points-Cougar

CASH REWARDS:

$1,000 Mountain Sheep, Mountain Goat and Moose

$500 Elk, Deer, and Antelope

$300 Bear, Cougar, and Wolf

$300 Habitat Destruction

$100 Upland Birds and Waterfowl

$100 Furbearers

$100 Game Fish and Shellfish