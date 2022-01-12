Downtown Redmond Art and Music store broken into, now raising funds for repairs

Stolen instruments, shattered glass doors

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- One of Redmond's latest crime victims is Art and Music, a downtown store on Southwest Fifth Street that sells art supplies and fine art, as well as new and used instruments.

The store also offers classes for both music and art lessons. It's a family-owned business with a mission to inspire and teach people about creativity.

The store was recently broken into, leaving two glass doors shattered and instruments stolen. The family has started a Linktree page to help raise funds to cover needed repairs.

