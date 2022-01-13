SW Redmond shooting prompts Canal Blvd. closure; police ask residents to stay inside

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A shooting occurred in southwest Redmond Thursday night, prompting police to close Canal Boulevard between Volcano and Wickiup avenues and ask people to avoid the area and stay inside their homes.

Police said the shooting occurred in the 2900 block of Canal Boulevard, reportedly around 8 p.m..

Beyond that information, posted to social media, no other details were released; residents were advised to watch on Facebook for updates.