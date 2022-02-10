Crooked River Ranch man jailed, arraigned on 37 child sex abuse counts

CROOKED RIVER RANCH, Ore. (KTVZ) – A 66-year-old Crooked River Ranch resident was arrested in a raid on his home Tuesday and was arraigned Wednesday on 37 counts of child sex abuse, concluding an eight-month investigation, and a judge set his bail at $1 million.

Several Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies assisted the Oregon Department of Justice and Oregon Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force in executing a search warrant around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at a home off Southwest Swannies Place, Sergeant Ryan Grote said.

The man was arrested without incident and was taken to the county jail, facing the 37 charges of sex abuse and encouraging sex abuse, all but one a felony. A pre-trial conference was set for March 10.