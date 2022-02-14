Madras police release video, seek tips from public to catch three-time burglar of home

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) – Madras police turned to the public Monday in hopes release of a security video can help identify and find a suspect in three burglaries at the same southwest Madras home since late December in which more than $13,000 worth of property was taken.

Police received information around 2:15 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 5 about a suspect in the break-ins at a home in the 400 block of Southwest First Street, Detective Brian Schulke said.

The first break-in occurred the evening of Dec. 30, the second on Feb. 5 and the third a week later, on Saturday, he said. The suspect, believed to be the same, broke in the same way each time; a security camera was installed after the first burglary and videos recorded in the more recent crimes showed apparently the same person.

More than $13,000 worth of items were taken, from power tools and fishing gear to ammunition and reloading equipment.

Anyone with information regarding the burglaries or the person in the video is asked to contact Schulke at 541-475-2424.

You can also call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 1-877-876-TIPS. You can remain anonymous, and you could be eligible for a cash reward.