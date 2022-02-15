Gresham police seek accomplice on the run in execution-style killing of Bend man

GRESHAM, Ore. (KTVZ) – Police are searching for a 26-year-old Gresham woman for her alleged involvement in the execution-style killing of a Bend man last September.

Investigators said Monday they believe Andrew Sherell, 35, was lured from his home in Bend with the help of Kassandra Kitchens, in a series of events that led to the Sept. 24 killing on Northeast Portal Way.

“Kitchens knows she is wanted and is actively avoiding capture,” Gresham police said in a news release.

She was indicted last December by a Multnomah County grand jury and has an active arrest warrant on charges that include second-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping, third-degree assault and three criminal conspiracy charges, including to commit illegal delivery of Oxycodone.

Detectives said they learned Sherrell was involved in selling illegal drugs, splitting his time between Central Oregon and the Portland area. They said he was the target of a kidnapping and execution-style homicide due to a drug debt, with several suspects conspiring in the crime.

Police said he was bound at the hands, assaulted and driven from downtown Portland to the eventual homicide scene in Gresham, where he was killed and left on the side of the road. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports he was found face-down, with a single gunshot wound to the head.

Kitchen is the only outstanding suspect not in custody. Already arrested were Cesar Estrada-Nava, 31, of Portland; D’Sean Maurice Baker, 43, of Portland; Andrew Bushnell, 36, of Eugene, and Christian Joshua Wobbe, 23, of Portland.

Numerous agencies collaborated on the investigation, including Oregon State Police and Bend police.