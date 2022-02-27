Albany police seek homicide suspect’s car, missing roommate for questioning

ALBANY, Ore. (KTVZ) – Albany police said Sunday they are seeking the missing car of a 75-year-old male homicide victim and also looking for his 42-year-old female roommate for questioning.

Police and other first responders were called around 9:10 p.m. Friday to a home in the 500 block of 26th Avenue SE on a report of a man not conscious or breathing. They Found Elvin “Al” Pierce, 75, deceased from what investigators determined was “homicidal violence.” More details were not released.

Albany police detectives are looking for Pierce’s missing car, a tan/beige 2004 Buck Park Avenue four-door, Oregon license plate 081FAX.

Police released a photo of a similar car and of his missing roommate, Elizabeth Nicole Tyler Jimenez (also known as Liz Jimenez), who has not been questioned and whose whereabouts are unknown.

Police released several photos from the Facebook page of Jimenez, who is known to Albany police and was not at the home with officers arrived. They said she is believed to be unemployed, but has job skills as a seamstress and a masseuse. She is known to frequent area soup kitchens.

Police asked the public for help finding the woman and the car, saying if found don’t approach either but call 911.