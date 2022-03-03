Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office K-9 teams train regularly to fight crime, save lives

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ)- Search-and-sniff activities are saving lives. The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit stages monthly training for its K-9s, and it’s paying off.

These dogs are constantly working, training for what can sometimes be life-or-death situations.

The department has been training dogs since the '70s. K-9s and their partners train throughout the year, with two formal trainings held once a month. The dogs and their handlers become true partners, constantly working side by side and creating a strong bond.

In one notable case, Deputy Jeremiah Johnson and his four-legged partner searched for a 3-year-old boy wandering in the woods a few years ago. Johnson and his K-9 partner Ezel found the two, miles away from the camp where he was last seen.

They've also caught numerous criminal suspects who ran from law enforcement or tried to hide.

