Bend police arrest pickup theft suspect after worker spots, reports broken window

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A northeast Bend worker spotted a pickup truck with a driver’s-side window broken out Wednesday morning and contacted police, who learned it had been stolen and soon arrested a suspect after an officer watched him get in with the keys.

The worker in the 700 block of Northeast First Street noticed the white 2005 Ford F-150 pickup near the workplace with the broken window, Lt. Juli McConkey said.

The officer sent to the scene called the registered owner, who was unaware it had been stolen, McConkey said.

As the officer was investigating, he saw the suspect, a 35-year-old Bend man, arrive and enter the stolen pickup with the keys, McConkey said, adding that the victim did not know the suspect.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Deschutes County Jail on charges of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, second-degree criminal mischief, unlawful entry into a motor vehicle and first-degree theft.

The owner was contacted and took possession of his pickup, McConkey said.