C.O. drug agents stop, arrest Bend cocaine trafficking suspect, make record 6.2-lb. haul of drug

Judge sets $1 million bail for Jeremy Bruce Minteer, 46

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A three-month investigation of a “significant” cocaine trafficker to Bend-area bars and nightclubs led to a traffic stop and arrest late last week of a 46-year-old Bend man and a Central Oregon-record seizure of 6.2 pounds of the drug, along with $266,000 in cash, drug agents said Wednesday. A judge later set his bail at $1 million.

Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team detectives, assisted by Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies, pulled over Jeremy Bruce Minteer around 7 p.m. last Thursday evening on Highway 97 near Grandview Drive on the north end of Bend, Sergeant Kent Vander Kamp said.

Drug agents identified Minteer “as a significant cocaine distributor in the Central Oregon area,” Vander Kamp said, allegedly “importing large quantities of cocaine from the Portland area” for distribution in “Bend-area bars, taverns and nightclubs.”

Detectives applied for and obtained a search warrant for Minteer’s 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee and his apartment at the corner of Southwest Century Drive and Simpson Avenue, Vander Kamp said.

The sergeant said the arrest followed “a multi-day surveillance operation” throughout the Bend and Portland areas.

The search of Minteer’s Jeep turned up the “sizable quantity of cocaine” in “kilo-sized packages, still in the source country packaging,” Vander Kamp said, adding that it is “believed to be the largest cocaine seizure from a single person in Central Oregon.”

They also seized the “massive cache of US currency and other evidence to support the investigation,” Vander Kamp said. He added that “CODE detectives have identified several associates and customers of Mr. Minteer, and more arrests are expected as the investigation continues.”

Minteer was lodged in the Deschutes County Jail on initial charges of cocaine possession, manufacture and attempted distribution.

He appeared in court last Friday on the initial formal charges of cocaine manufacture and attempt to distribute, Class B and C felonies, and cocaine possession, a Class A misdemeanor. Circuit Judge Randy Miller set his bail at $1 million, court records show. He is due back in court Friday for arraignment on a grand jury's indictment on those charges, which Vander Kamp said was returned Wednesday.

NewsChannel 21's Noah Chast is following up on the arrest and talking with Vander Kamp, as well as the restaurant industry, for a report at 5 on KTVZ.