2 Olympia officers stabbed, suspect shot during arson arrest

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Two Olympia police officers were recovering in the hospital late Thursday night after they were stabbed by a suspect accused of lighting his neighbor’s door on fire.

The Olympia Police Department said on Twitter that the officers were trying to arrest the suspect. Authorities said one officer fired his handgun at the suspect after he stabbed them, KOMO-TV reported.

One officer was in serious but stable condition while the other has a non-life threatening wound, authorities said. The suspect was airlifted to a hospital in Pierce County in critical condition.

The Capital Metro Independent Investigative Team is investigating the shooting by the officer.