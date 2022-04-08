Bend man stabbed in SE Third Street motel parking lot; person of interest sought

Injuries reported to be non-life-threatening; security photo released

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Bend man staying at a Southeast Third Street motel was stabbed during a parking-lot altercation with a stranger early Friday morning, prompting an unsuccessful police search for the fleeing suspect and their release of a surveillance photo of someone sought as a person of interest.

Bend police and Bend Fire & Rescue medics responded around 5:20 a.m. to the Super 8 by Wyndham at 1275 SE Third Street on a report that a guest had just been stabbed, Sgt. Eric Hagan said.

Responding officers learned a 33-year-old Bend man had been stabbed during an altercation in the motel’s west parking lot. He was taken to St. Charles Bend with non-life-threatening injuries.

“The victim did not know the suspect,” Hagan said, adding that the suspect ran from the scene, last seen heading south.

Officers and detectives are following up on leads in the investigation, but so far the suspect's name and whereabouts are unknown, the sergeant said.

Police obtained surveillance video of a person of interest in the case and released an image from it. Hagan said police are seeking the community’s help in identifying and finding the man. If a community member locates the person seen in the photo, they’re asked to call 911.