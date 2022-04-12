Bend police chief discusses recently revised pursuit prohibition, exceptions policy

(Update: Adding video, comment from police chief)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Not long after Chief Mike Krantz took the reins of the City of Bend Police Department, he made a change to the agency’s pursuit policy.

“Pursuits are dangerous,” Krantz told NewsChannel 21 on Tuesday. “They’re dangerous for the officers involved. They’re dangerous for the offenders running. They’re dangerous for the communities.”

One of his goals was to reduce the number of pursuits by his department.

“Part of that was not only editing the policy, but also changing the name to be clear about, truly what we have is a prohibition, except under certain circumstances,” Krantz said.

The change was made more than a year ago, he said.

“It’s a mindset change around ensuring our officers are taking in all the consideration of all the accounts and the facts that are going on, and then making clear decisions based on the policy,” Krantz said.

There are, of course exceptions, but changing the title of the policy, krantz said, has led to fewer pursuits.

The Redmond Police Department and Deschutes County Sheriff's Office do not have the same prohibition.

That can lead to situation like the one last week near the Powell Butte Highway where Bend Police chose not to pursue a suspect, while the sheriff's office did.

“Deschutes County was present, they engaged in the pursuit and our officers continued to cover the Deschutes County Sheriff’s office, which is a reasonable coverage,” Krantz said. “We want to make sure our partner agencies are safe. But it wasn’t a use of them because (they had no pursuit prohibition).”

That situation was in a remote area, but Krantz said the nature of Bend’s urban footprint contributes to the policy as well, compared to Redmond or rural Deschutes County.

“Our pursuit policy is probably a little more restrictive because of the jurisdiction we work in,” he said. “We have more traffic, denser population, so we take different considerations compared to other agencies.”

To Krantz, making sure a pursuit is in the interest of community is top priority.

Here is that policy, as posted publicly by the department.