Missing murder victim ID’d 40 years after disappearance, thanks to Sisters cousin’s DNA match

Memorial service with military honors set for next Monday at Sutherlin cemetery

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- After four decades, a woman who was reported missing in Las Vegas and later found brutally slain in Oklahoma has been identified, thanks to a DNA test and match by her cousin in Sisters.

Tamara Lee Tigard, 20, disappeared from her Las Vegas home in 1980. Her remains were eventually discovered -- nude, shot three times in the chest, and covered in lime powder -- on an Oklahoma County riverbank weeks later, on April 18th 1980, which would have been her 21st birthday.

Her body was preserved by the lime powder, but authorities were unable to identify her, and she was listed as a Jane Doe until 2020.

The mystery was solved when her cousin, Kylie Tigard of Sisters, did a DNA test to add information to her family tree for her niece. Kylie's DNA was flagged two years ago, thus solving the mystery of the Jane Doe.

Kylie's brother, Conan Tigard, is the desktop support specialist for the Sisters School District and his daughter, who graduated from Sisters High, is now a science teacher in Culver.

"My only niece is the reason I actually took the test," Tigard told NewsChannel 21.

Tamara Tigard will be buried next Monday at Valley View Cemetery in Sutherlin, with military honors, as she served in the U.S. military for two years.

Both Kylie and Conrad have launched a GoFundMe page to help pay for the service, where her remains will be placed alongside her parents, offering some sense of closure for the family.

Kylie Tigard said any remaining funds will be donated to two nonprofits -- the DNA Doe Project and the Patriot Guard Oregon Chapter, which will have representatives at the memorial service.

NewsChannel 21's Bola Gbadebo is meeting with Kylie Tigard on Tuesday. Her report will air on KTVZ at 5 p.m.