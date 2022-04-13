Redmond DUII suspect flees DCSO deputy, arrested and jailed after pursuit

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Redmond man allegedly driving drunk fled a Deschutes County sheriff's deputy trying to pull him over at a mobile home park west of Redmond Tuesday night, nearly striking the deputy and prompting a brief pursuit before he was stopped by a deputy’s patrol car and arrested at the end of Lower Bridge Road, deputies said.

Deputies got a call around 9:40 p.m. regarding a dispute on Southwest Mesa Way south of Redmond, Sergeant Jayson Janes said.

Before they responded, deputies learned a 32-year-old man had left the area in a green Jeep Cherokee, might be intoxicated and could be headed to the Cline Falls Mobile Home Park off Highway 126 west of Redmond, Janes said.

A deputy went to the mobile home park and found the Jeep, watching as the driver did a U-turn in the parking lot and headed toward the park’s exit. The deputy tried to pull the driver over, turning on his lights and giving commands to stop, but he kept going and drove past the deputy, nearly hitting him, Janes said.

Another deputy went to the mobile home park and learned the driver refused to stop, so he placed Stop Sticks at the entrance to keep the man from entering the highway. However, Janes said he was able to avoid the spike strips and headed west on Highway 126 toward Sisters, leading deputies on a short pursuit, which “was quickly discontinued due to Burke’s speed” – up to 90 mph.

Deputies lost sight of the Jeep in the area of Highway 126 and Holmes Road. They kept checking the area and found the Jeep on Homes Road, near milepost 6. The deputy watched it turn onto Lower Bridge Road, where the driver continued until it reached the end of the road.

As the driver was trying to turn around and leave the area, the deputy was able to use his patrol vehicle to prevent the driver from leaving.

He was taken into custody without incident and lodged in the county jail in Bend on several charges, including felony attempt to elude police, DUII, reckless driving, reckless endangering, second-degree attempted assault and a misdemeanor, driving with a suspended license. He was being held without bail on a parole violation.