Vandals cause major damage at 5 Redmond park restrooms; closed 1-2 months for costly repairs

City wants to hear from anyone with information

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Redmond’s city park restrooms only reopened for the season about two weeks ago – but now, ones at five parks are closed for one to two months for repairs after a vandalism spree caused at least $50,000 damage, city officials said Tuesday.

The park restrooms that are closed for repairs include Sam Johnson, Fairhaven, American Legion, Kalama and Quince, the city said in a Facebook post.

The cost to repair damage to toilets, sinks and other amenities is estimated at $10,000 to $15,000 per location, including upgrading the toilets to more durable stainless steel, officials said.

Anyone who witnessed the vandalism or has any information is asked to report it to Redmond Police at the Deschutes County non-emergency line, 541-693-6911, or online at https://www.redmondoregon.gov/reportacrime.