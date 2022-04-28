Frequent thefts, upcoming construction raise concerns for Bend appliance store
'We're on the outskirts, so that's where (the homeless) are getting pushed to'
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Batteries, gas, tires and diesel exhaust fluid are constantly being stolen from Standard TV & Appliance at the north end of Bend, the store manager says. And Michael Edelblut says this is a bigger issue than just dealing with thieves.
Edelbut said Thursday the recent rise in inflation and gas prices are a likely factor in the thefts. But Edelblut also says he believes as homeless encampments are being closed by the city due to health and safety concerns, they are relocating to different areas in the city, and some are moving behind his store, making them likely culprits.
"We're on the outskirts, so that's where they're getting pushed to," Edelblut told NewsChannel 21 on Thursday. "But now my business is paying for what you're pushing away from Second Street and all the others -- this is a safety issue just the same."
Edelblut says every theft is being reported to Bend Police and the crimes are caught on security cameras, but it's hard to identify those committing the crimes.
Theft is not the store's only concern.
Construction for a big road improvement project set to begin in June will limit access roads to the store off Highway 97, making Hunnell Road the main access point for customers.
"I expect the same respect for the homeless as for the business people -- we're all in this together," Edelblut said. "It's going to take all of us to make it work. You can't just level out on the field and ignore the people that are being troubled by them."
Joshua Romero, assistant communications director for the City of Bend provided the following statement to NewsChannel 21:
"The City of Bend works closely with our public agency partners, like ODOT and Deschutes County. On occasion, their projects may require detour routes over City streets. When that happens, we want the detour route to be safe and accessible for all users of the right of way. ODOT or County projects may require a detour over Hunnell Road, and that may mean we have to remove some or all of the camps in right-of-way to provide a safe detour route. We’ve just begun planning for that possibility. No decisions have yet been made."
Edelblut still believes this is an issue.
"The situation is, you got to let these people know you can't be around a business -- we need to put you somewhere where it's safe for both parties, and that's what I think needs to be done," he said. "Both parties need to be taken care of."
Maybe active security is your answer.
From build back better to there will be food shortages, record high inflation, gas prices, crime and indoctrination of children.
– Biden did all that – he must be a great and powerful wizard – ok “patriot”
Well, Brandon’s approval rating sure beat all lows so Patriot is no alone.
Nope. But asinine liberal policies sure have.
Thank a liberal for voting to legalize Marijuana and set up pot shops on every other street corner. Or a brewery on every other street corner. Or for legalizing meth, cocaine and heroin. You have invited nothing but the finest citizens to your areas. NOW REAP WHAT YOU’VE SOWN! Liberals are about as sharp as a bowling ball.
And don’t forget the second amendment that lets these miscreants own guns while they’re all high.
Thanks Biden (HA HA HA) for destroying America by reversing all of President Trump’s good policies; especially controlling our southern BORDER. Sadly, being a Democrat these days isn’t what it used to be at all. Nothing FOR THE MIDDLE CLASS WORKING PEOPLE… just more money to give away to cause people not to care about working any more, for instance.
Biden only cares about lgtbq, illegals and other minorities. The rest of us are on our own to suffer. Real America is being destroyed.
Biden’s crime spree America
In the mean time…. the city will tell us that more low barrier shelters, code changes, managed camps, social services are needed and it will all go away. Our local businesses and tax payers are forced to take the brunt of all of these failed city policies. BOHICA!!
Thats because its right next to Brownstown. Put two and two together.
I’ve seen the prices at Standard TV and Appliance. It could be the actual costumers getting back at them for the robbery that took place when they purchased from them!!!
No surprise.
That’s what occurs when you entertain folks who live off the community they are encouraged to squat in.
Gas, batteries, tires, and parts of diesel tanks. Just a couple years ago you would see this kind of headline and think TV’s. The criminals are even changing. The tweekers used to steal copper wire and other metal to cash in.
Holy profiling Batman!!!! (even though he is 99.999% likely correct).