Frequent thefts, upcoming construction raise concerns for Bend appliance store

(Updated: adding video, comments from store manager)

'We're on the outskirts, so that's where (the homeless) are getting pushed to'

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Batteries, gas, tires and diesel exhaust fluid are constantly being stolen from Standard TV & Appliance at the north end of Bend, the store manager says. And Michael Edelblut says this is a bigger issue than just dealing with thieves.

Edelbut said Thursday the recent rise in inflation and gas prices are a likely factor in the thefts. But Edelblut also says he believes as homeless encampments are being closed by the city due to health and safety concerns, they are relocating to different areas in the city, and some are moving behind his store, making them likely culprits.

"We're on the outskirts, so that's where they're getting pushed to," Edelblut told NewsChannel 21 on Thursday. "But now my business is paying for what you're pushing away from Second Street and all the others -- this is a safety issue just the same."

Edelblut says every theft is being reported to Bend Police and the crimes are caught on security cameras, but it's hard to identify those committing the crimes.

Theft is not the store's only concern.

Construction for a big road improvement project set to begin in June will limit access roads to the store off Highway 97, making Hunnell Road the main access point for customers.

"I expect the same respect for the homeless as for the business people -- we're all in this together," Edelblut said. "It's going to take all of us to make it work. You can't just level out on the field and ignore the people that are being troubled by them."

Joshua Romero, assistant communications director for the City of Bend provided the following statement to NewsChannel 21:

"The City of Bend works closely with our public agency partners, like ODOT and Deschutes County. On occasion, their projects may require detour routes over City streets. When that happens, we want the detour route to be safe and accessible for all users of the right of way. ODOT or County projects may require a detour over Hunnell Road, and that may mean we have to remove some or all of the camps in right-of-way to provide a safe detour route. We’ve just begun planning for that possibility. No decisions have yet been made."

Edelblut still believes this is an issue.

"The situation is, you got to let these people know you can't be around a business -- we need to put you somewhere where it's safe for both parties, and that's what I think needs to be done," he said. "Both parties need to be taken care of."