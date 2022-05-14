Prineville woman, alleged meth and fentanyl trafficker, stopped and arrested at Madras truck stop

Search of SUV turns up meth, counterfeit prescription pills

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Prineville woman accused of importing fentanyl and methamphetamine from the Portland area and distributing it in Crook County was stopped and arrested early Saturday at a Madras truck stop and taken to jail, drug agents said.

Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team detectives concluded a long-term investigation around 3 a.m. Saturday with the arrest of the 42-year-old woman, Sergeant Kent Vander Kamp said.

The traffic stop and arrest followed a multi-day surveillance operation throughout the Portland area. CODE Team detectives, assisted by Oregon State Police troopers and Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies, made the arrest, Vander Kamp said.

The woman was lodged in the Jefferson County Jail on charges of drug manufacture, possession and attempted distribution.

A search of the woman SUV located commercial quantities of meth and counterfeit prescription pills made of fentanyl, as well as evidence supporting the investigation, the sergeant said.

Detectives have identified several associates of the woman, and more arrests are expected as the investigation and more arrests are expected as the investigation continues, he added.