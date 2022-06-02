DCSO still mum on ‘active investigation,’ 3 days after woman’s body found at property on Cloverdale Road

'Large amount of evidence to be processed, analyzed'

(Update: New sheriff's office statement)

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) – Three days after a 55-year-old woman's body was found at a property along Cloverdale Road, the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office said Friday that it still cannot release any more details due to the active investigation and 'large amount of evidence ... to be processed and analyzed."

Here's the full statement issued by Sergeant Jayson Janes:

"The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office is still actively investigating this case. Our detective division continues to work with the Deschutes County District Attorney’s Office, Medical Examiner, and the Oregon State Police crime lab to investigate the circumstances surrounding this death.

"There is a large amount of evidence that still needs to be processed and analyzed in order to get the most accurate account of what took place. We understand the need for information. Our goal is to to conduct the most complete and thorough investigation possible. Further information will be released when it will not affect the investigation," Janes said.

---

Earlier story:

The sheriff’s office received a report around 10:40 p.m. Tuesday of a deceased woman on a property in the 60000 block of Cloverdale Road, just off U.S. Highway 20 and close to the area’s fire station, Janes said.

Deputies responded and notified detectives, who responded to the scene. Janes said the county medical examiner, the District Attorney’s Office and the Oregon State Police crime lab have been involved in the investigation.

“At this time, the cause of death is unknown,” Janes said in a brief news release. “Detectives and the medical examiner are working to determine the cause of death.”

Search and Rescue teams were found combing the property on Thursday for any evidence related to the investigation. Sgt. Janes tells NewsChannel 21 that an autopsy is planned, but there's no telling how long the investigation will take.

A neighbor told NewsChannel 21 off-camera he's frustrated, because nearby residents don't know what's going on -- worried for his family's safety, if the death is ruled suspicious. Janes says they don't want to give people the wrong idea, or a false impression about what happened.

"We have to protect the integrity of the investigation and we have to be able to get accurate information to let the family know," he said. "Once we do have good information to tell those people, then we can -- but right now, we just can't."

“It is still early on in the investigation,” he added, “and further information will be released at a later time.”