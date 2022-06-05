Man arrested in early-morning shooting of woman at home in northern Bend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A 48-year-old Bend man was arrested early Sunday morning on assault and other charges in the shooting of a woman at a home on the north end of the city, police said.

Police and Bend Fire & Rescue medics responded shortly before 1 a.m. to a home in the 63000 block of Hunters Circle on a report a woman had been shot, Sergeant Eric Hagan said.

The 35-year-old woman was taken by ambulance to St. Charles Bend with serious injuries that later were determined to be non-life-threatening, Hagan said.

An investigation determined the man shot the woman with a handgun, the sergeant said. He was taken into custody without incident and lodged at the Deschutes County Jail on charges of second-degree assault, reckless endangering, unlawful use of a weapon and pointing a firearm at another.

“Alcohol was determined to be a factor in the shooting,” Hagan said in a news release.

Investigators later served a search warrant at the home, where more evidence was seized, the sergeant said.