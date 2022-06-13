‘Our roads are dangerous’: Deschutes DA, Bend councilor urge traffic cameras to curb deadly crashes; Bend PD hesitant
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are 15 active homicide cases on Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel's desk, dating back to 2019. Close to 10 of them, he said, are vehicular homicides.
“It’s no news to anyone in Deschutes County that our roads are dangerous,” Hummel said.
He told NewsChannel 21 he's in favor of adding speed enforcement traffic cameras in dangerous areas like the Bend Parkway, busy intersections and Highway 97 between Bend and Redmond.
“What I want to see is giant signs where we have these cameras saying, ‘WE HAVE PHOTO ENFORCEMENT ON THIS ROAD, YOU WILL GET A TICKET IF YOU SPEED.’ If we do that, most people are going to slow down,” Hummel said. “We won’t gain revenue from those tickets, because people are slowing up -- but that’s the goal, because people are slowing down.”
Hummel said if you pass the camera going over the speed limit (at least 11mph over, per state law), it will take a picture of your license plate and the person driving. It will then mail you a ticket. He said it's up to you whether you plead guilty or not guilty to the violation.
Hummel said he’s pushed for traffic cams for years, but former Bend Police Chief Jim Porter was always against it.
Current Bend police Chief Mike Krantz is open to exploring options.
He told NewsChannel 21 in a statement that traffic cameras “may have a place in our overall strategy for traffic safety, by assisting in specific problematic areas. However, automated traffic safety cameras do not replace police officers assigned to the Traffic Division.”
He said that in his view, officers are “more effective in handling traffic concerns.”
However, Hummel said adding cameras would allow officers to focus on other crimes.
“I want the police working on child sex abuse, murder, and domestic violence cases,” Hummel said. “They can’t do that if they’re also out trying to patrol for speed and patrol for people running red lights.”
A 2021 Bend Police survey finds more than 60% of residents support adding more police officers to help with traffic enforcement.
However, only 46% support adding automated traffic safety cameras.
Mayor Pro Tem Anthony Broadman said Monday the Bend City Council could use part of the $1.4 million of federal ARPA money to test out a camera system.
“We’re looking at it over the next year, the hope … the expectation would be implemented potentially in 2024,” Broadman said.
He said he believes traffic cameras will keep everyone on the roads safe.
“Using technology, doing more with less is part of the culture of our city, and being efficient, so this is just one more tool in that direction,” Broadman said.
Krantz said the Bend Police Department is interested in reviewing research on similar places with a traffic camera system, to see if it increases overall safety.
if Krantz is in favor of it, that means it is bad for the public by and large.
But good for the pedestrians
Do it ! As much as the officers may want to “educate” drivers during traffic stops there are not enough officers or stops made to make a dent in the amount of education needed. Also, getting a ticket and paying a fine is, I imagine, a bit more memorable than being educated during a traffic stop. We have great technology that saves law enforcement hours and takes human error out of the picture (pun intended). Let’s use it to our advantage!
The areas hummel targets, are both already well known obsolete road sections- this would be tax money better spent on efficiency and safety improvements, not trying to criminalize normal behavior
Less negative PD/public encounters would be a bonus if cameras took over the dirty work. “Hey (lady or sir), put down the phone, I need to tell you that hands free means hands free. Please don’t throw your latte at me”. I don’t think the entitled enjoy police officers opinions of the law. I say throw the book at them first, harder than any human cop would. After the last person has committed their last driving offense, then we can get after the street campers.
With the poor driving habits that so many have developed in our city there should be an enormous amount of dollars coming in! Then we can construct that WALL along the Parkway .
What wall
No. Red light cameras are no more than thinly disguised ways to enhance revenue.
yes. If one drives like a functional adult who cares about our community its not an issue
Dont forget the legislature recently raised speeds on 97, not lowered them
So should we end all law enforcement and rely on all drivers being personally responsible?
Terrible idea. The problems with these cameras are well known (see San Diego, etc…), but really it comes down to nothing more than a revenue grab by city governments. Next they’ll need more staff to process the citations and deliver notices. City Police Chiefs don’t like the use of these cameras one bit, but only the courageous will come out publicly to oppose them because they don’t wish to bite the hand (the city council approves the chief’s budget) that feeds them. It’s a dystopian way of altering behavior, it’s ineffective at preventing crashes, and seldom welcomed in any community,
So the DA wants to go after people at red lights, but has no problem releasing felons in possession of weapons, drug offenders, unregistered sex offenders, and petty thief’s daily. In fact, they don’t even take them to jail, catch and release. come on John, you don’t really protect the citizens, only the criminals. You have 15 homicide investigations ongoing for up to 3 years, how many were red light violations? Seems like you need to get to work and do your job….and Broadman…he is worthless just like most of you, and especially you John Hummel. Is it time for you to leave yet?
It is about WHO has the ability to pay, pure and simple.
the vehicular homicides weren’t caused just by speeding but by intoxicated drivers speeding. i fail to see how cameras are going to do anything to save a life. taking my drunken picture as i fly by a camera isn’t going to get me off the road.
There are methods that are heavy handed and can result in a lot of drunk drivers arrested but society doesn’t want that. They want minor policing so they can break the rules constantly and only get ticked once every few years.
Or not at all?
Yes, Americans are anti law enforcement. Sad but true.
Or they could be used to catch the people who ride 🦙 s drunk at 3 am.
Hummel is a leftist liar. Period. He wants more revenue and government jobs added. As much as I hate the Californian amd their drivers here, this is just another liberal way to infringe on the rights of people. How about getting homeless drug addicts off the streets you liar! Do your job!!!
Speeding distracted red light running impaired impaired people driving cars harm and kill far more people than homeless drug addicts and gun owners do. As a matter of fact it’s usually drivers killing homeless drug addicts. You’re only upset because homicide by car is generally the crime of choice for rich white folks. I don’t care if the government collects the money and burns it as long as it’s money they’ve taken from the entitled drivers around here.
Entitled but slow, 45 is ridiculous for a freeway but instead of just fixing it everyone has spent the last two decades whining and refusing to keep right instead #MediocrityWithAView
It’s a parkway, not a freeway
Have we had accidents due to red light violations? If so, we might try and test red light cameras at these intersections. I would rather have unannounced patrols on 97 to enforce speeding rather than cameras. I agree that most all if not all of the vehicular homicides are alcohol related. I don’t think cameras will deter the drunk driver.
If youre not doing anything wrong, you have nothing to fear #maga
Sounds like a perfectly good reason for the cops to just be able to walk into a house without knocking. Would you accept that action? Or afraid they will bust you?
These measures became popular with local govts in the 90s and have failed and been dismantled almost everywhere they were tried, but at great cost community-LE-civic trust and were dismantled a decade ago.
The public becomes angry at being shaken down, most of the revenue will go to the contractor, probably foreign, who actually runs the system, and there are legal issues.
Portland, Tigard among others use them:
https://www.portland.gov/police/divisions/photo-enforcement
Great examples of “model” government. Don’t know, maybe since all the other elements of societal decay evident in Portland being extolled in Bend we oughta throw our hands up and go all in!🤠
Great examples of model cities How about they patrol like they used to But you would know about that you weren’t here
Only since ’91. Every place changes.
It’s 2022 now. The technology is a million times better now.
All the more reason to keep humans in the loop
This is an idea that’s time has come…….and gone. Pretty much anything Hummel wants should be grounds for not proceeding. Our lame duck DAs hot air aside……
https://www.aeaweb.org/research/criminal-deterrence-red-light-cameras-houston
https://www.governing.com/archive/gov-cities-hit-brakes-red-light-cameras.html
https://www.stltoday.com/news/local/govt-and-politics/remember-red-light-cameras-one-lawmaker-looks-to-nix-remaining-devices-in-missouri/article_2ce1bab1-bbbe-5c97-bf7b-42ed563cf01e.html
https://www.chicagotribune.com/news/breaking/ct-red-light-cameras-oakbrook-terrace-idot-20220513-gwusv4jllbe2zcqvq4mxzqctoy-story.html
A cursory look-see will show you that this is just one more example of a bad idea in a never ending string of bad ideas from our so-called leadership.
LOL at the aeaweb article. “Drivers are going too fast to avoid getting rear ended so we should let other vehicles get T-boned once in a while instead of stopping red light runners”
We could probably pay a huge dividend to the law abiding residents with the funds.
Only if these cameras somehow capture all the failure to keep right and failure for slow moving vehicles to use turnout violations, 90% of the dangerous driving ive seen in decades from oregon, was related to those two general offenses but not really speeding or red lights
The truth is that just about everyone in town knows there is close to zero enforcement of traffic laws. When’s the last time you saw a vehicle pulled over for a traffic violation?
Thursday on the parkway at Empire, an unmarked OSP charger had a pickup with Cali plates parked along the Northbound side.
Anyone against this is anti law enforcement. They should be zero tolerance and every 200 feet. People with zero violations at the end of the year should get a portion of the fines collected.
So just a tax increase
No, just law enforcement
We need a yearly $500 license for bicycles to help pay for bike lanes as well.
The need for bike lanes is because car drivers whine constantly about bikes and cannot share the road with any other user in America. Your logic would also require a pedestrian license for sidewalks as well. Sidewalks are only there to keep people out of the way of entitled American drivers way.
They tried this garbage in the Phoenix area about 20 years ago. The entire program has been gutted for the most part. They found that speed cameras on the interstates caused more problems with congestion and accidents from traffic all traveling above the speed limit then slamming on the brakes right before they passed the speed camera’s. Red light camera’s also caused more accidents then they prevented. But hey, Portland still uses them so they most be great!
I wonder what the level of public support is for this.
The public hates law enforcement. It’s nearly unanimous. Law enforcement is only good when it’s applied to everyone else. This is America now.
I’m sure the rampant drug abuse has nothing to do with it…
Barney,
Does anybody factcheck the DA? No one is held at the DCJ for vehicle manslaughter which is not unusual because they often make bail. However, 10 people are being held for murder (all non vehicle)
Gehrke, Kilby, Detroit, Atkinson, Cranston, Angel, Laforest, Dundas, Smith, and Craig. I don’t know if any others have made bail which would be unusual. So if the DA has 15 homicides and 10 are non vehicle, how are 9-10 vehicle homicides? I doubt you will let this go through. But maybe this is why no one trusts the media.
I am shocked that Hummel would support this idea. Many large cities have experienced with this and found it was not cost effective nor did it reduce crashes. It is also hard to prove the registered owner (that is who receives the ticket) was the actual driver. The cameras capture the license plate and attempt to get a photo of the driver. But driver images are often inconclusive. Los Angeles scrapped the program years ago as it was bleeding money.
Cameras are useful however to solve crime and track vehicles whereabouts. Many many crimes have been solved by using cameras on fwys, toll roads and cameras placed in high crime areas. Cameras -yes! Red light or Speeding cameras- not a viable tool at this point unless there is new technology. Probably outside the budget of Bend.
The technology is awesome now. It’s 2022 already.
At what point does actual logic set in with the DA? Does it take a riot? A peacefull yet known as burn it all down protest? Maybe he should convict more murderers that were clearly proven innocent. This DA is a joke pure and simple. This town deserves better. Stop trying to convict people on bogus charges. THE DA IS A CLEAR EMBARRASSMENT TO OUR CITY. HE NEEDS TO RESIGN. So many innocent people are under investigation because of his office. Now he’s coming after us all. Recall humble Hummel he’s an embarrassment to the city of Bend.
You are anti law enforcement. It’s obvious
A lame duck DA and unelected mayor are not particularly persuasive sources.
Anthony Broadman was elected councilor, he is now mayor pro tem, not mayor.
I got pulled over last week for making a right turn on 3rd street onto Greenwood and not using the right lane (lane 2). I was going to make a left turn in a couple of blocks, but was advised it was against the law to turn into lane 1. I needed to turn into lane 2 and wait for somebody to let me into lane 1 so I could make a left turn. I got lots of stares from folks going by as they were sure it was a DUII.
PD shouldn’t be doing traffic enforcement other than DUII. Zero tolerance cameras would certainly whip hundreds of millions of very special drivers into compliance finally. No means no. 20 means 20. 45 means 45. Hands free means hands free. Enough bs already.
My bad. SB, “Mayor Pro-Tem”.
Great idea!
Well, My wife and I came up from California, and I will let you know what we saw while there. The Cameras were touted as being such a quick fix to get drivers to slow down and red light cams as well.
I was there for 17 yrs and the cameras were always being overturned in the courts. The main reason was that the cameras were not maintained due to cost when the contract ran out.
So, first question should be “What is the cost of the cameras?
Who is maintaining them and processing the data?
How much is it going to cost when the contractor’s contract runs out?
These led to the city we lived in basically having cameras that were not functional due to the cost of operating them!
So, I am against them unless they have these issues addressed before they are bought and the city is left with useless expensive cameras.