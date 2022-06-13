Skip to Content
Crime And Courts
By
today at 4:32 PM
Published 11:24 AM

Person of interest interviewed in shooting on public land east of Redmond; DA’s office to decide on any charges

(Update: Person of interest found, interviewed; report goes to DA's office)

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A person of interest in a shooting Monday morning on public land east of Redmond has been detained and interviewed, but not arrested, and it will be up to prosecutors whether any charges are filed, authorities said Tuesday.

A 32-year-old man received non-life-threatening injuries from a gunshot, reported around 8:40 a.m. Monday in the area of Highway 126 East and Southeast Sherman Road, Sgt. Jayson Janes said.

Deputies searched for and found a person of interest, who was interviewed, Janes said, adding that the parties involved know each other and there is no threat to the public at this time.

The sheriff's office has contacted all parties in the incident and investigators interviewed those involved and witnesses. There is no one else outstanding related to the investigation, Janes said.

Based on their statements and evidence seized at the scene, he said, the case is going to the District Attorney's Office for review.

DA John Hummel said such a situation happens sometimes.

"You'll usually see it when the police determine there is no threat to the public by foregoing an arrest,," he said, or "when the legal issue involved is complex, or when additional investigation is required."

      2. I agree.Truth. As a woman I don’t let anyone near me in public that looks homeless or loitering. Better safe than sorry. Has nothing to do with bigotry. Self preservation. And I used to work in the DAs office. Eye opening experience. Knowledge.

        1. “As a woman I don’t let anyone near me in public that looks homeless or loitering.”

          Assuming you are in public, how do you really have a choice in the matter short of leaving “public”? Also, how does one “loiter” in public?

      1. And that might be true – especially if it is the same 18 year old who just got out of basic training in the military, or the 18 year old who just graduated to be a paramedic on the next ambulance you call, or the 18 year old who just got married and maybe had a baby, or – and the list could go on and on…..

      2. As you are heading East on hwy 126 towards Prineville. Airport is on the right, where the airport fence ends there is a sign pointing to the National Guard equipment site to the right, that is Sherman road.

