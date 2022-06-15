Bend man jailed on theft, forgery charges in fraudulent sale of manufactured home; other victims sought

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Bend man has been arrested on theft, ID theft and forgery charges, accused of selling a manufactured home he did not own to an Idaho resident. Deschutes County sheriff's deputies asked Wednesday to hear from any other possible victims or those with relevant information.

The sheriff’s office was informed on May 23 of a possible forgery case involving ownership of a manufactured home, Sergeant Jayson Janes said.

As deputies investigated the reported forgery of ownership documents, they determined Gabe Campisi, 28, the owner of OHS Enterprises, had sold a manufactured home to a person out of state, Janes said.

The person paid a portion of the agreed-upon price for the home, with the agreement it would be delivered to her property in Idaho. Janes said deputies confirmed the manufactured home did not belong to Campisi and he did not have the authority to sell it.

Campisi was arrested last Friday and booked into the county jail on charges of aggravated identity theft, theft by deception, two counts of first-degree theft, criminal possession of a forged instrument and first-degree forgery.

Deputies believe Campisi may be attempting the same types of fraudulent transactions with others, both in the county and elsewhere, Janes said.

Anyone who recently bought a manufactured home or trailer from Campisi or his business, OHS Enterprises, or has any information relevant to the investigation was asked to contact Deputy Shawn Blalack through county dispatchers at 541-693-6911, in reference to Case No. 22-27184