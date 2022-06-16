Bend police shifting initial security alarm calls responsibility to alarm companies

Vast majority are false alarms, very few are burglaries

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Security alarm calls are such a common occurrence, they can end up taking a lot of police officers' time. So Bend police are shifting their system to put the onus on alarm companies to first verify the alarm isn't in error before responding.

Police notified area alarm companies this spring that as of July, they will be responsible for first verifying those alarm calls before notifying the police, as the vast majority are false alarms or don't result in a crime report.

Police confirmed that there were more than 10,000 alarm calls over a recent 4-year period, and only about 75 led to police reports, and only one-third of those were for burglaries.

NewsChannel 21's Kelsey McGee is speaking with local alarm companies to learn how this change is impacting their businesses. Her report will be on NewsChannel 21 at Five.