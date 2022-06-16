Oregon State Police arrest S. Oregon double-homicide suspect in Bend area

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A suspect in a May 28 southern Oregon double-homicide was arrested last week in the Bend area, Oregon State Police reported Thursday.

Josephine County sheriff’s deputies conducted a welfare check on May 28 at a home in the 7800 block of the Old Redwood Highway, in the town of Wilderville, south of Grants Pass, troopers said.

They found Marilyn Janson, 81, and David Janson, 60, dead in their home.

The OSP Southwest Region Major Crimes Section was contacted to lead the investigation. Investigators developed a suspect, and OSP detectives traveled to the Bend area and arrested Timothy Ronald Olney, 50, also of Wilderville, troopers said.

Olney was taken back to Josephine County and booked into the county jail, where he was held without bail on two counts each of first-degree murder and unlawful use of a dangerous weapon, along with a count of car theft. An indictment returned Thursday indicated he allegedly stole the woman’s SUV; Olney is due in court for arraignment Thursday afternoon.