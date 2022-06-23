OSP, Jackson County agencies seize 2,800 marijuana plants in third Eagle Point grow raid in 2 weeks

EAGLE POINT, Ore. (KTVZ) – More than 2,800 illegal marijuana plants were seized from 10 greenhouses Wednesday in a raid on a property in the southern Oregon town of Eagle Point, Oregon State Police said Thursday.

The OSP Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Section team, assisted by the Medford Police Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, served a search warrant in the 11000 block of East Antelope Road, troopers said. It was the third major marijuana raid in Eagle Point in the past two weeks.

The latest raid turned up 2,864 marijuana plants in the greenhouses, along with 209 pounds of processed marijuana bud packaged for sale on the black market, eight guns, body armor and over $10,000 in cash, OSP reported.

Two people were detained, identified and interviewed.

Jackson County Code Enforcement also responded to the property and levied $66,000 in fines on the property owners for several code violations, including unapproved greenhouse structures, electrical installations, marijuana production, prohibited camping in a marijuana grow site and solid waste violations.

Troopers released no further details but said the investigation is continuing.