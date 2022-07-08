Skip to Content
Crime And Courts
By
Published 11:13 AM

With catalytic converter thefts on the rise, anti-theft devices offer protection

MGN graphic

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Catalytic converter thefts are on the rise, and there is a way to protect your vehicle from thieves by installing an anti-theft device.

Catalytic converters are installed beneath the car and are made from precious metals. For thieves, it takes only a couple of minutes to remove. The outcome of selling the undercarriage equipment can be worth thousands of dollars.

NewsChannel 21's Kelsey McGee is speaking with a Bend auto shop to find out how fool-proof these devices are, to protect your catalytic converter from thieves. Her report will be on NewsChannel 21 at Five.

Crime And Courts
Author Profile Photo

Kelsey McGee

Kelsey McGee is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Kelsey here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content