Portland FBI, ATF police urge public to report acts of vandalism against houses of worship

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- After recent vandalism, arson and thefts at Portland-area pregnancy resource centers and faith-based organizations, the Oregon Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, ATF and the Portland Police Bureau are asking for the public’s assistance in reporting incidents.

“After the recent Supreme Court Decision overturning Roe v. Wade we have seen an increase of vandalism, arson, thefts and threats across the nation and right here in Oregon at houses of worship,” said Kieran L. Ramsey, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Portland Field Office. “While advocates with different views on this issue have the First Amendment right to voice their opinions, we must be clear that violence and threats of violence will not be tolerated, and those who are committing the acts will be held accountable.”

“What makes our country great is our ability to express our feelings and beliefs through peaceful protests or other lawful means,” said ATF Seattle Field Division Special Agent in Charge Jonathan T. McPherson. “But when individuals turn to vandalism, intimidation or acts of violence as a way express these, ATF and our partners will always investigate in our effort to hold those people accountable. Hatred and fear have no place in our community.”

FBI Portland, ATF and PPB said they will continue to work with federal, state, and local law enforcement partners to ensure the safety of our communities, while respecting individuals' First Amendment rights.

If you witness, or have witnessed, unlawful violent actions or have information about potential threats, they urge you to not delay reporting.

Report tips to FBI Portland at (503) 224-4181, the FBI tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov. Or contact local law enforcement.