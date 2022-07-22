Man with rifle at Jefferson County Fair runs from officers; law enforcement shoots suspect trying to enter nearby business

(Update: New info, video, comments by fair vendor, gas station worker)

No officers hurt; video from neighbor caught sound of shots; county fair goes on as planned

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) – A man armed with a rifle at the Jefferson County Fair late Friday afternoon ran from arresting officers and was shot by them as he tried to enter a nearby business, Chief Deputy District Attorney Brentley Foster confirmed. The resulting investigation shut Highway 97 through Madras for several hours.

Law enforcement received a report shortly before 5 p.m. of a man armed with a long rifle at the fair, Chief Deputy District Attorney Brentley Foster said.

Madras police officers and Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies quickly found and tried to apprehend the suspect, but he ran from the fairgrounds, Foster said.

The suspect was trying to enter a nearby business, still armed with the rifle, “when he was ultimately shot by law enforcement,” the deputy DA said.

"As required by Oregon law, a use of force investigation has been initiated, Foster wrote, adding, "This investigation is still in very early stages."

"The Tri-County Major Incident Team, comprised of officers from Bend Police Department, Redmond Police Department, the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon State Police, and the Prineville Police Department, is conducting the investigation," Foster said.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Jefferson County non-emergency dispatchers at 541-475-2210.

A video shared with NewsChannel 21 by a nearby Madras resident included sirens punctuated by multiple gunshots. Police cars and others on foot could be seen in the vicinity. Others told NewsChannel 21 of the man pointing his rifle at people and vehicles while fleeing police.

Unconfirmed scanner reports indicated the man was seen entering the fairgrounds shortly before 5 p.m. and may have fired shots before he fled. Other reports indicated the suspect then fled down Fairgrounds Road and crossed Highway 97, and that some if not most of the shots occurred near a KFC, where workers reportedly hid in the freezer.

Less than an hour afterward, District Attorney Steve Leriche confirmed to NewsChannel 21 there had been an officer-involved shooting and one person was taken to the hospital.

“Right now, I would say the situation is very much under control,” Leriche said. “There is no known danger to the community.”

“I think any potential threat has been detained,” the DA said, adding that he was awaiting a briefing on further details but that “no law enforcement has been injured.”

Sheriff Jason Pollock referred questions to Leriche, but did tell NewsChannel 21 "I was directly involved in the incident," which is being handled by the Tri-County Major Incident Team.

There was panic for a time among among fairgoers. NewsChannel 21 talked with a vendor who was in a building used to shelter during the incident.

“It was just nuts," said Livingstone Jigsaw vendor Ginger Sanders. "They were cramming 4-H kids in, and there were kids that were really upset, because their animals were outside and they were worried.

"And I remember there was a mom running up and down trying to -- because they had locked people in to secure the building. And she was trying to get out because her kids were out getting food and she was crying and it was just -- well, we didn't know what was happening,” Sanders added.

Elsewhere, Dean Staten told NewsChannel 21 the suspect "came straight through our gas station at Towne Pump" at the corner of Highway 97 and Fairgrounds Road and "pointed his rifle at myself, my co-worker and random people everywhere."

Staten said he was "pointing his gun and trying to get it to unjam. Police were awesome."

During the highway closure, ODOT said southbound traffic was detouring at J Street (at milepost 93) to OR 361 then back to U.S. 97, and northbound was detouring onto Hall Road (at milepost 97), to Adams Drive and back to U.S. 97.

"Delays and detour routes are expected to last into the night," ODOT spokesman Kacey Davey said.

Despite the detours, the county fair apparently was continuing as planned Friday night.