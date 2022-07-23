Bend police use pepper spray to arrest man who barricaded himself in motel room

Officers say he dismantled metal bed frame, threatened employee with it

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – It took the use of pepper spray to get a Bend man to come out of a motel room where police said he barricaded himself Saturday afternoon after taking apart a metal bed frame and threatening a motel worker with it.

Police were called around 12:45 p.m. to the Budget Inn on South Highway 97 and learned upon arrival that the 27-year-old Bend man had rented a room but was supposed to be out on Friday, Lieutenant Mike Landolt said.

The man had dismantled a bed in the room and allegedly swung a piece of the metal frame at an employee trying to get him to leave.

Landolt said police knocked on the door several times, announced their presence and asked the man to cooperate, but he did not. Officers found the motel room door was barricaded, with items blocking entry.

Police breached the room’s window and could see the man still holding the piece of metal bed frame in his hands as a weapon, the lieutenant said. Officers then requested more resources, including K-9s from Bend PD and the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, which Landolt said were not used in the eventual arrest.

The man soon began throwing parts of the metal bed frame out the motel room’s window. Officers deployed OC (Oleoresin Capsicum, or “pepper”) spray into the room, and shortly before 2 p.m., he left the room and was taken into custody.

Landolt said the man “demonstrated signs that he was impaired and under the influence of a stimulant narcotic.”

He was lodged at the county jail on charges of menacing, resisting arrest, first-degree criminal mischief, second-degree criminal trespass and a warrant for probation violation.

Landolt thanked the sheriff’s office for their assistance with the investigation.