DCSO: Speeding, reckless driver of stolen car arrested after nearly causing several crashes on Highway 20

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) – A 22-year-old Bend man speeding and driving recklessly in a stolen car on U.S. Highway 20 Monday morning nearly caused several crashes, refused to pull over and led a Deschutes County sheriff’s deputy on a brief pursuit before a guns-drawn traffic stop and arrest in a Sisters fast-food parking lot, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office got numerous calls around 9:20 a.m. about the driver of a black 2016 Toyota Corolla speeding, driving recklessly and nearly causing several crashes on Highway 20, Sergeant Jayson Janes said. The driver at last report was heading west on Highway 20 toward Sisters.

A deputy spotted the speeding car on Highway 20 near Indian Ford Road and lost sight of it near milepost 91, Janes said.

Deputies got more reports about the driver as he headed west, past Hoodoo Ski Area. The deputy and a Black Butte Ranch Police officer kept looking for the car, soon spotting it, now heading east on the highway near the intersection of highways 20 and 126, Janes said.

The deputy tried to pull over the car, but the driver refused to stop, leading the deputy on a short pursuit before it was discontinued.

Janes said the driver continued heading toward Sisters, and deputies tried to use Stop Sticks to deflate the tires and stop the car before it reached the city, without success.

The driver was soon seen entering Sisters and turning into the McDonald’s parking lot, Janes said. Deputies conducted a high-risk (guns drawn) traffic stop and took the driver into custody without incident.

Deputies learned the man allegedly stole the car – reportedly unlocked – in Bend, and the victim was unaware of her car being stolen, Janes said.

The driver was taken to the county jail in Bend on charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and two counts each of reckless driving and reckless endangering, Janes said, adding that more charges are likely.

The sheriff’s office asked anyone who observed the man’s driving or had to avoid a crash due to his driving to contact them at 541-693-6911, in reference to Case Numbers 22-39893.

Janes said the sheriff’s office also wanted to thank Oregon State Police and Black Butte Ranch Police for their assistance.