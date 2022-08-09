Redmond man arrested in child pornography raid; police say he may have had access to children

Officers want to hear from parents regarding any contact, information

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A four-month investigation led to a police raid Tuesday and the arrest of a Redmond man on charges of possessing and distributing child pornography. Officers said he may have had access to children and want to hear from parents about any such contacts or information.

Redmond officers executed a search warrant at the home of Brian Zollman, 47, who was taken to the Deschutes County Jail and lodged on six first-degree and 10 second-degree charges of encouraging child sexual abuse, Lieutenant Jesse Petersen said.

Based on information learned during the investigation, Police believe Zollman may have had access to children in Redmond and Bend, Petersen said.

If your child has had contact with Zollman over the past year, or you have information about the case (Redmond PD Case No. 22-18415), you’re asked to contact Redmond Police through Deschutes County dispatch 541-693-6911.

"RPD would like to thank The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, and the Central Oregon Digital Forensic Laboratory for their assistance with this investigation," Petersen said in a news release.

"If you want to report child sexual exploitation, you can do so through Deschutes County Dispatch, 541-693-6911, or through NCMEC’s Cyber Tip Line, https://report.cybertip.org, which is the nation's centralized reporting system for the online exploitation of children. You can make reports of suspected online enticement of children for sexual acts, child sexual molestation, child sex abuse material, child sex tourism, child sex trafficking, unsolicited obscene materials sent to a child, misleading domain names, and misleading words or digital images on the internet."