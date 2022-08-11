Bend woman accused of firing 15 shots into mother’s unoccupied home won’t face attempted murder charge

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Bend woman no longer faces attempted murder charges after allegedly firing 15 gunshots into her mother’s unoccupied northeast Bend home last week.

The 26-year-old woman was arrested on that and other charges last week after a three-hour standoff with police at her southeast Bend home.

Police said at the time that the woman apparently did not know her mother’s home, where she formerly lived, was unoccupied at the time.

The Deschutes County District Attorney’s Office included the charge in an initial charging document, but Chief Deputy District Attorney Steve Gunnels said a grand jury declined to bring the attempted murder charge, though it did indict her Wednesday on two counts each of unlawful use of a weapon and first-degree criminal mischief.

She was arraigned on those charges Thursday and is scheduled to enter a plea on Sept. 1.