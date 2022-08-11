Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team welcomes drug detection K-9 ‘Ladybug’ to the team

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team has welcomed Bend Police drug detection K-9 Ladybug and her handler, Detective Rob Pennock, to the team.

Ladybug is highly trained at using her sense of smell to detect a variety of controlled substances, except marijuana. She will be a valuable tool to her teammates during our investigations all around Central Oregon, Sgt. Kent Vander Kamp said in Thursday's announcement of her reassignment to CODE.

K-9 Ladybug was selected to join CODE based on her unusually high play, prey, hunt and retrieve drives. K-9 Ladybug was also selected based on her socialization, personality, size, and confidence in all environments, such as elevated and slick surfaces, confined spaces and inclement weather.

Detective Pennock and K-9 Ladybug have taken and passed the Drug Detection Dog Certification Test as written and administered by the WSPCA (Washington State Police Canine Association) as well as the OPCA (Oregon Police Canine Association) and CNCA (California Narcotic Canine Association).

Ladybug, who recently celebrated her 10th birthday, is a Belgian Malinois from California. When she’s not working, she enjoys hanging out around campfire with her family and lots of tummy scratches.