today at 11:59 AM
Published 11:55 AM

Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office K-9s just got some new, possibly life-saving gear: Doggy body armor

Deschutes County Sheriff's Office

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County Sheriff's Office K-9s recently were outfitted for duty with some new, potentially life-saving gear.

The K-9s now have Level IIIA ballistic-rated and stab-resistant vests. The new body armor came from K-9 Storm and will help keep them safe while serving the community.

Kelsey McGee is meeting with a sheriff's office representative and a K-9 to learn more about the doggy body armor. Her report will be coming up on NewsChannel 21 at Five.

