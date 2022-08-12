Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office K-9s just got some new, possibly life-saving gear: Doggy body armor

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County Sheriff's Office K-9s recently were outfitted for duty with some new, potentially life-saving gear.

The K-9s now have Level IIIA ballistic-rated and stab-resistant vests. The new body armor came from K-9 Storm and will help keep them safe while serving the community.

Kelsey McGee is meeting with a sheriff's office representative and a K-9 to learn more about the doggy body armor. Her report will be coming up on NewsChannel 21 at Five.