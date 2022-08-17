‘Don’t fall for it’: Oregon attorney general warns homeowners about home warranty scam

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum is warning homeowners about a home warranty scam.

She said in Wednesday's alert that a number of Oregonians have reported receiving a letter in the mail from “Home Warranty Solutions,” urging them to purchase a home warranty claiming the current home warranty “may be expiring or may have already expired.”

Each letter contains the same claim, even if the homeowner has never purchased a home warranty.

The letter also implies an affiliation with the homeowner’s mortgage company and the “county deed records” office. The individuals responsible for these letters are in no way affiliated with the homeowner’s mortgage company or the Register of Deeds office.

The letter asks for a response to the notice by a certain date and threatens that failing to respond could result in a potential loss of coverage.

“Solicitations that use threatening language or unnecessary urgency are almost always a scam,” Rosenblum said. “If you are interested in purchasing a home warranty from a legitimate company, I encourage you to do your research -- start by looking for warranty companies that service your neighborhood, ask friends and family for referrals, research what kind of coverage you need, compare coverage among companies, and pay attention to exclusions and limitations. As for these letters from Home Warranty Solutions, it’s a scam. Don’t fall for it.”

Many consumers wonder how these scammers know the name of their mortgage company. Some information about mortgages, such as the name of your lender and servicer, are public record and that information can be found online. These scammers use the name of your mortgage company in the letter to appear legitimate.

If you have received this letter https://www.doj.state.or.us/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/Home-Warranty-Solutions-Scam.pdf or one like it you can file a complaint with Oregon Department of Justice online at www.oregonconsumer.gov or call 1- 877-877-9392 and ask that a complaint form be mailed to you.