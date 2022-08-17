Juniper Ridge camper threatens neighbor with chain, leading to standoff, arrest with help of DCSO K-9’s bite

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A man living in a camp trailer on the city of Bend’s Juniper Ridge property threatened a neighbor with a chain and damaged her trailer, leading to a standoff, SWAT Team call-out and arrest of the man, but it took a K-9's bite to take him into custody, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said.

Shortly after 1 p.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to the reported dispute on property east of Highway 97, Sergeant Jayson Janes said. Deputies were told the 52-year-old man was outside a 43-year-old woman’s trailer, threatening her with a chain and damaging her trailer.

Deputies determined the man likely possessed weapons and was in his camp trailer, refusing to come out.

A search warrant was sought and granted to enter and search his trailer, Janes said. Due to his refusal to cooperate and the likelihood of weapons, DCSO SWAT Team members responded to assist.

Janes said deputies negotiated with the man for over three hours, without success. At one point, the man came out, but refused to follow police commands, despite several announcements about the possibility of force being used.

Eventually, K-9 Ronin was deployed to help take the man into custody. He was taken to St. Charles Bend for treatment of injuries, and Janes said he then would be jailed on charges of coercion, menacing, unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a restricted weapon, second-degree criminal mischief and resisting arrest.

Janes said it appeared the incident was not one of domestic violence and that the suspect and alleged victim lived near each other.