‘A mother should never have to bury her child’: Candlelight vigil honors slain Bend couple

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Memories flowed along with the tears as more than 100 people gathered for a candlelight vigil at a northeast Bend park Sunday evening to honor and remember Angela Pastorino and Alfredo Hernandez, two 18-year-olds found slain in the garage of a southwest Bend home last week.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Oregon invited the public to the vigil, held at Al Moody Park. The Facebook invitation asked participants to "join us as we light a flame of hope and remember" the pair.

"They were bright, loving teens, with family and friends who adored them," the posting said. "Angela loved people almost as much as she loved dogs. Alfredo was known as a sweet, soft-spoken young man who was the first to volunteer to help with any task. They are both survived by their families, struggling to make sense of this tragic loss.

"Please come send light and love to those mourning the lives of these two incredible individuals who will be greatly missed in our community and beyond," the invitation concluded.

At the vigil, the pain was evident, and fresh.

"My son, my son," Alfredo's mother sobbed.

Erin Kevin, Angela's "big" in Big Brothers Big Sisters, said through her tears, "A mother should never have to bury her child."

A friend of the young man said, "I truly wish I could have seen him one last time before he went, just so I can say I love him, too, but…"

A GoFundMe page crated by Kevin to assist the families with memorial expenses has moved quickly toward its $20,000 goal. Kevin posted an update Sunday, thanking all for their contributions.

"The families are so grateful for the support of community, family and friends," she wrote.