Klamath County raid on illegal marijuana grow turns up 4,500 plants worth over $22 million

BONANZA, Ore. (KTVZ) – Klamath County sheriff’s deputies and the Basin Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team raided and destroyed an illegal marijuana production operation near Bonanza on Thursday.

The investigation of the property in the 7000 block of Wood Duck Drive found several large greenhouses containing more than 4,500 illegal marijuana plants ready for harvest or in the process of being dried, sheriff’s Public Information Officer Brandon Fowler said.

Deputies estimated the value at over $22 million, based on current prices in Eastern states where the product was destined, he added. They also seized stolen weapons, cash and fentanyl at the grow site.

Fowler said five to 10 people ran into the hills as deputies arrived, and no arrests were made.

The raid also turned up the illegal use of groundwater. Fowler said it’s estimated that more than 4.1 million gallons of water was illegally misappropriated for the grow site over the last several months.

Also assisting in the operation were Oregon State Police, other county agencies, the Oregon medical Marijuana Program, Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission, Oregon Department if Agriculture and the Oregon State Watermasters Office.