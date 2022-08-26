Two Bend murder suspects appear in court

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Deschutes County judge on Friday afternoon set a Sept. 15 plea entry date for the 41-year-old Bend man recently accused of killing two Bend 18-year-olds and ruled that a Redmond man accused in a downtown Bend shooting death won’t have to wear shackles at his November murder trial.

A grand jury on Thursday indicted Wesley Abel Brady, 41, on two counts of first-degree murder, as well as strangulation, first degree abuse of a corpse and first-degree attempted abuse of a corpse in the slayings of Angela Pastorino and Alfredo Hernandez, whose bodies were found the garage of a southwest Bend home.

During Brady’s brief arraignment, Circuit Judge Raymond Crutchley set Brady’s plea hearing for Sept. 15.

Earlier, Crutchley ruled that Ian Cranston would not have to wear restraints when in court for his murder trial, scheduled for November, in the September 2021 fatal shooting of Barry Washington Junior at a downtown Bend street corner.

Cranston’s attorney pointed to no evidence that his client has been disruptive or violent while in jail, and the prosecutor in court for the hearing agreed. Crutchley said restraints won't be needed unless there's new evidence to the contrary